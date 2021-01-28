Utah St. 83, UNLV 74

UTAH ST. (13-5)
Bean 5-8 2-2 13, Queta 6-16 1-3 13, Anthony 4-9 1-4 12, Miller 5-9 2-2 15, Worster 7-13 4-4 19, Anderson 2-2 0-0 5, Bairstow 1-2 1-2 3, Dorius 0-1 0-0 0, Ashworth 1-2 0-0 3, Shulga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 11-17 83.
UNLV (6-7)
Mbacke Diong 4-5 1-2 9, Wood 3-5 3-4 11, Grill 2-9 2-3 8, Hamilton 1-12 0-0 2, Jenkins 12-21 4-5 33, Blake 2-6 0-0 5, Tillis 2-2 2-2 6, Del Cadia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 12-16 74.
Halftime_Utah St. 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 10-19 (Anthony 3-4, Miller 3-5, Anderson 1-1, Ashworth 1-1, Bean 1-3, Worster 1-5), UNLV 10-28 (Jenkins 5-7, Wood 2-3, Grill 2-8, Blake 1-5, Hamilton 0-5). Rebounds_Utah St. 39 (Bean, Worster 9), UNLV 28 (Mbacke Diong, Hamilton 7). Assists_Utah St. 21 (Worster 9), UNLV 15 (Blake 5). Total Fouls_Utah St. 15, UNLV 16. A_30 (18,776).
