On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Utah St. 83, UNLV 74

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 1:15 am
< a min read
      

UTAH ST. (13-5)

Bean 5-8 2-2 13, Queta 6-16 1-3 13, Anthony 4-9 1-4 12, Miller 5-9 2-2 15, Worster 7-13 4-4 19, Anderson 2-2 0-0 5, Bairstow 1-2 1-2 3, Dorius 0-1 0-0 0, Ashworth 1-2 0-0 3, Shulga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 11-17 83.

UNLV (6-7)

Mbacke Diong 4-5 1-2 9, Wood 3-5 3-4 11, Grill 2-9 2-3 8, Hamilton 1-12 0-0 2, Jenkins 12-21 4-5 33, Blake 2-6 0-0 5, Tillis 2-2 2-2 6, Del Cadia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 12-16 74.

Halftime_Utah St. 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 10-19 (Anthony 3-4, Miller 3-5, Anderson 1-1, Ashworth 1-1, Bean 1-3, Worster 1-5), UNLV 10-28 (Jenkins 5-7, Wood 2-3, Grill 2-8, Blake 1-5, Hamilton 0-5). Rebounds_Utah St. 39 (Bean, Worster 9), UNLV 28 (Mbacke Diong, Hamilton 7). Assists_Utah St. 21 (Worster 9), UNLV 15 (Blake 5). Total Fouls_Utah St. 15, UNLV 16. A_30 (18,776).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

AmeriCorps team using Emergency Operations Center to answer resident calls about receiving a vaccine