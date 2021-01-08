On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Utah Valley 77, California Baptist 50

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 10:50 pm
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (3-3)

Gak 6-11 2-2 14, Armstrong 4-11 2-3 11, Nottage 1-1 0-0 2, Rowell 3-9 0-2 7, Thomas 0-5 2-2 2, Sawyer 1-7 0-0 2, Carbone 2-4 0-0 6, Wade 2-3 0-0 4, Dybala 0-2 0-0 0, Miranda 1-3 0-0 2, Barlow 0-0 0-0 0, Kund 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 6-9 50.

UTAH VALLEY (3-5)

Cole 3-6 2-4 8, Aimaq 5-10 2-4 12, Nield 3-7 2-2 9, Overton 8-14 2-4 18, Woodbury 3-10 4-4 11, Darthard 2-5 1-1 6, McCord 2-4 0-0 5, Fuller 2-2 2-3 6, Farrer 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Potter 0-1 0-0 0, Whicker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 15-22 77.

Halftime_Utah Valley 45-27. 3-Point Goals_California Baptist 4-18 (Carbone 2-3, Armstrong 1-4, Rowell 1-4, Dybala 0-1, Miranda 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Sawyer 0-4), Utah Valley 4-17 (McCord 1-2, Darthard 1-4, Nield 1-4, Woodbury 1-4, Farrer 0-1, Overton 0-1, Potter 0-1). Fouled Out_Nottage. Rebounds_California Baptist 23 (Gak 7), Utah Valley 47 (Aimaq 14). Assists_California Baptist 9 (Rowell 4), Utah Valley 21 (Nield 7). Total Fouls_California Baptist 23, Utah Valley 16.

