Utah Valley 81, California Baptist 77

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 10:36 pm
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (3-4)

Gak 5-12 2-2 12, Armstrong 6-9 11-11 24, Nottage 4-12 5-7 14, Rowell 2-13 1-2 5, Thomas 7-15 2-4 16, Carbone 0-2 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Sawyer 2-2 1-1 6, Dybala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 22-27 77.

UTAH VALLEY (4-5)

Cole 5-11 2-2 14, Aimaq 8-12 7-8 23, Nield 2-5 0-0 6, Overton 5-10 5-9 15, Woodbury 5-9 3-3 15, Darthard 3-4 0-2 8, McCord 0-1 0-0 0, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 17-24 81.

Halftime_30-30. 3-Point Goals_California Baptist 3-13 (Sawyer 1-1, Armstrong 1-2, Nottage 1-3, Carbone 0-1, Rowell 0-3, Thomas 0-3), Utah Valley 8-13 (Cole 2-2, Darthard 2-3, Nield 2-3, Woodbury 2-4, Overton 0-1). Fouled Out_Nottage, Rowell. Rebounds_California Baptist 29 (Gak 9), Utah Valley 38 (Aimaq 16). Assists_California Baptist 18 (Nottage, Rowell 4), Utah Valley 22 (Nield 7). Total Fouls_California Baptist 21, Utah Valley 23.

