Utah Valley looks to extend streak vs Tarleton State

Tarleton State (3-8, 0-5) vs. Utah Valley (6-6, 4-0)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley looks for its fifth straight conference win against Tarleton State. Utah Valley’s last WAC loss came against the Kansas City Roos 61-51 on March 5, 2020. Tarleton State fell 73-60 at Utah Valley in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq has averaged 16.3 points and 14.8 rebounds while Jamison Overton has put up 16.8 points. For the Texans, Montre’ Gipson has averaged 15.5 points while Tahj Small has put up 10.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Wolverines have scored 81 points per game and allowed 69.8 points per game across four conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 64.3 points scored and 83 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.MIGHTY MONTRE’: Gipson has connected on 53.6 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 59: Tarleton State is 0-8 when it allows at least 59 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 59.

TWO STREAKS: Tarleton State has dropped its last six road games, scoring 65.7 points and allowing 77.5 points during those contests. Utah Valley has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 62.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tarleton State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Texans second among Division I teams. Utah Valley has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Wolverines 282nd, nationally).

