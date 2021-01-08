UTEP 101, Rice 89

RICE (8-3)
Abercrombie 5-7 0-0 14, Fiedler 10-10 2-2 22, Evee 6-12 5-6 21, Mullins 2-8 2-2 7, Olivari 2-8 1-1 6, Ege Havsa 3-4 3-4 9, Sheffield 1-3 3-4 6, Moore 1-1 2-2 4, Poteat 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-53 18-21 89.
UTEP (6-3)
Verhoeven 5-6 2-2 12, Williams 11-18 4-5 29, Bieniemy 9-14 1-2 24, Boum 3-10 1-1 9, Kennedy 9-16 2-6 22, Agnew 1-5 3-3 5, Sjolund 0-1 0-0 0, Odigie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-70 13-19 101.
Halftime_UTEP 55-44. 3-Point Goals_Rice 11-25 (Abercrombie 4-6, Evee 4-8, Mullins 1-3, Sheffield 1-3, Olivari 1-4, Ege Havsa 0-1), UTEP 12-28 (Bieniemy 5-8, Williams 3-7, Boum 2-5, Kennedy 2-5, Sjolund 0-1, Agnew 0-2). Fouled Out_Bieniemy. Rebounds_Rice 23 (Abercrombie, Fiedler, Olivari 5), UTEP 30 (Williams, Kennedy 7). Assists_Rice 23 (Fiedler 7), UTEP 18 (Bieniemy 6). Total Fouls_Rice 17, UTEP 19. A_459 (12,222).
