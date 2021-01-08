On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

UTEP 101, Rice 89

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 11:17 pm
< a min read
      

RICE (8-3)

Abercrombie 5-7 0-0 14, Fiedler 10-10 2-2 22, Evee 6-12 5-6 21, Mullins 2-8 2-2 7, Olivari 2-8 1-1 6, Ege Havsa 3-4 3-4 9, Sheffield 1-3 3-4 6, Moore 1-1 2-2 4, Poteat 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-53 18-21 89.

UTEP (6-3)

Verhoeven 5-6 2-2 12, Williams 11-18 4-5 29, Bieniemy 9-14 1-2 24, Boum 3-10 1-1 9, Kennedy 9-16 2-6 22, Agnew 1-5 3-3 5, Sjolund 0-1 0-0 0, Odigie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-70 13-19 101.

Halftime_UTEP 55-44. 3-Point Goals_Rice 11-25 (Abercrombie 4-6, Evee 4-8, Mullins 1-3, Sheffield 1-3, Olivari 1-4, Ege Havsa 0-1), UTEP 12-28 (Bieniemy 5-8, Williams 3-7, Boum 2-5, Kennedy 2-5, Sjolund 0-1, Agnew 0-2). Fouled Out_Bieniemy. Rebounds_Rice 23 (Abercrombie, Fiedler, Olivari 5), UTEP 30 (Williams, Kennedy 7). Assists_Rice 23 (Fiedler 7), UTEP 18 (Bieniemy 6). Total Fouls_Rice 17, UTEP 19. A_459 (12,222).

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|12 Global EV Battery Technologies &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two of the most advanced commercial reactors are under construction with the help of the Energy Department