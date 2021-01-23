UTEP 82, Louisiana Tech 74

LOUISIANA TECH (11-5)
Crawford 3-11 2-2 10, Lofton 8-14 4-5 20, Archibald 1-10 8-10 11, Pemberton 3-6 7-10 15, C.Williams 2-11 5-7 9, Armstead 3-6 0-0 9, Christon 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 26-34 74.
UTEP (7-6)
Verhoeven 2-3 0-0 4, B.Williams 12-21 2-3 28, Bieniemy 2-6 0-0 5, Boum 7-17 7-9 24, Kennedy 4-7 3-6 13, Agnew 0-2 1-2 1, Sjolund 2-3 1-1 7. Totals 29-59 14-21 82.
Halftime_UTEP 50-38. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 8-24 (Armstead 3-5, Pemberton 2-5, Crawford 2-7, Archibald 1-5, C.Williams 0-2), UTEP 10-26 (Boum 3-9, Sjolund 2-3, Kennedy 2-4, B.Williams 2-5, Bieniemy 1-5). Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 47 (Lofton 13), UTEP 32 (Boum 12). Assists_Louisiana Tech 7 (Archibald 3), UTEP 20 (Bieniemy, Kennedy 6). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 17, UTEP 22. A_533 (12,222).
