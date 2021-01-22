Trending:
UTSA 70, Southern Miss. 64

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 9:54 pm
SOUTHERN MISS. (7-7)

Konontsuk 3-8 0-0 7, Pinckney 2-5 1-2 5, Stevenson 8-18 7-8 23, Draine 3-8 0-0 8, Pierre 4-12 0-0 10, Harris 1-2 4-4 6, Malone 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Jaakson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 12-14 64.

UTSA (6-8)

Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Germany 5-9 1-3 11, Jackson 6-15 11-13 25, Wallace 5-13 5-5 18, Parrish 3-5 2-2 8, Ivy-Curry 3-8 0-0 8, Alley 0-2 0-1 0, Ford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 19-24 70.

Halftime_UTSA 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Southern Miss. 6-18 (Draine 2-5, Pierre 2-5, Malone 1-1, Konontsuk 1-5, Pinckney 0-2), UTSA 7-20 (Wallace 3-8, Ivy-Curry 2-4, Jackson 2-7, Alley 0-1). Rebounds_Southern Miss. 27 (Stevenson 10), UTSA 35 (Germany 11). Assists_Southern Miss. 11 (Pierre 3), UTSA 12 (Jackson 4). Total Fouls_Southern Miss. 17, UTSA 13. A_420 (4,080).

