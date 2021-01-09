On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

UTSA 77, North Texas 69

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 6:26 pm
< a min read
      

NORTH TEXAS (5-5)

Bell 3-9 0-0 7, Z.Simmons 4-4 3-4 11, Hamlet 4-15 9-10 18, McBride 1-4 1-2 4, Reese 5-12 1-1 12, Murray 0-2 2-2 2, Jones 2-6 2-2 7, Lewis 2-2 4-4 8, Ousmane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 22-25 69.

UTSA (5-6)

Germany 7-10 2-2 16, Czumbel 1-2 3-3 5, Jh.Jackson 11-15 4-5 31, Wallace 5-16 0-1 14, Parrish 2-5 2-4 6, Ivy-Curry 0-3 0-0 0, Ford 1-1 0-0 2, Barisic 1-3 0-0 3, Bofinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 11-15 77.

Halftime_North Texas 34-31. 3-Point Goals_North Texas 5-22 (Jones 1-2, McBride 1-3, Bell 1-5, Hamlet 1-5, Reese 1-7), UTSA 10-23 (Jh.Jackson 5-7, Wallace 4-12, Barisic 1-1, Czumbel 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-2). Fouled Out_Ford. Rebounds_North Texas 34 (Bell 9), UTSA 29 (Germany, Jh.Jackson 6). Assists_North Texas 10 (Jones 4), UTSA 11 (Jh.Jackson 3). Total Fouls_North Texas 17, UTSA 19. A_389 (4,080).

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration