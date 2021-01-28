On Air: Ask the CIO
UTSA 86, UTEP 79

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 9:19 pm
UTEP (7-8)

Verhoeven 3-5 0-0 6, Williams 5-11 14-15 24, Bieniemy 3-9 0-0 7, Boum 7-19 7-10 24, Kennedy 6-14 0-1 12, Sjolund 1-2 0-0 3, Vulikic 0-0 0-0 0, Agnew 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 26-64 22-28 79.

UTSA (8-8)

Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0, Germany 4-5 0-2 8, Ivy-Curry 5-8 1-3 14, Jackson 10-20 8-11 32, Wallace 7-12 3-3 19, Alley 3-10 2-2 9, Czumbel 0-1 2-2 2, Ford 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-59 16-23 86.

Halftime_UTSA 46-38. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 5-19 (Boum 3-8, Sjolund 1-2, Bieniemy 1-5, Agnew 0-1, Kennedy 0-3), UTSA 10-23 (Jackson 4-10, Ivy-Curry 3-5, Wallace 2-4, Alley 1-3, Czumbel 0-1). Fouled Out_Bieniemy. Rebounds_UTEP 35 (Kennedy 13), UTSA 32 (Wallace 8). Assists_UTEP 8 (Verhoeven, Bieniemy, Vulikic 2), UTSA 14 (Wallace 9). Total Fouls_UTEP 20, UTSA 20. A_470 (4,080).

