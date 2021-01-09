UTSA looks to end streak vs N. Texas

North Texas (5-4, 1-0) vs. UTSA (4-6, 0-3)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas looks to extend UTSA’s conference losing streak to seven games. UTSA’s last CUSA win came against the UAB Blazers 66-59 on March 1, 2020. North Texas beat UTSA by seven on the road in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors. Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, Thomas Bell, James Reese and Mardrez McBride have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Mean Green points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAVION: Hamlet has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last three games. He’s also converted 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: UTSA is 0-6 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mean Green have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. UTSA has an assist on 47 of 85 field goals (55.3 percent) across its past three outings while North Texas has assists on 49 of 88 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA is rated second among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.4 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 14.2 offensive boards per game and 15.6 per game over their last five games.

