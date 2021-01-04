Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Valencia equalize late to draw with Cadiz 1-1 in La Liga

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 5:19 pm
< a min read
      

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Forward Maxi Gomez equalized late for Valencia to draw with Cadiz 1-1 at home in the Spanish league on Monday.

Coach Javi Gracia had to deny beforehand any rift with Gomez after not playing the Uruguayan in their previous league match last week at Granada. Gracia started Gomez this time and he produced their best chances — both saved — before Anthony Lozano struck for Cadiz in the 58th minute.

Lozano almost secured a win but his header from a corner hit the right post.

Moments later, Gomez’s header to a cross from Jose Gaya did go in and spoiled Cadiz coach Alvaro Cervera’s first appearance at Mestalla Stadium since 1995 when he was a winger for Valencia.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

Defender Mouctar Diakhaby almost stole the result for Valencia in injury time but both of his chances were saved.

Cadiz improved to 10th in the standings, and Valencia to 17th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|9 5th AIAA Propulsion Aerodynamics...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill