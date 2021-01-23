Valparaiso 69, Illinois St. 60

VALPARAISO (4-9)
Krikke 1-4 2-2 4, Gordon 4-11 3-4 14, Sackey 2-5 0-0 4, Barrett 4-9 0-0 12, Clay 10-20 0-1 20, Edwards 2-5 3-3 9, McMillan 2-5 0-0 4, Ognacevic 0-1 0-1 0, Helm 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 25-60 10-13 69.
ILLINOIS ST. (5-9)
Mahorcic 6-10 3-5 15, Sissoko 1-2 0-0 2, Horne 6-16 3-4 19, Reeves 4-9 1-1 10, Strong 3-11 0-0 7, Fleming 1-5 0-0 2, Boyd 2-4 0-0 5, Kotov 0-1 0-0 0, Ndiaye 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 7-10 60.
Halftime_Valparaiso 36-23. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 9-29 (Barrett 4-9, Gordon 3-9, Edwards 2-5, Clay 0-3, Sackey 0-3), Illinois St. 7-18 (Horne 4-8, Boyd 1-2, Reeves 1-3, Strong 1-3, Fleming 0-1, Kotov 0-1). Rebounds_Valparaiso 37 (Clay 12), Illinois St. 29 (Fleming 10). Assists_Valparaiso 18 (Sackey 8), Illinois St. 10 (Fleming 4). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 14, Illinois St. 16.
