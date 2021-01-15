Trending:
Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea adds 3 more to his coaching staff

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 2:29 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has added three more people to his initial coaching staff.

He announced Friday the hiring Brandon Hourigan as director of strength and conditioning and a pair of women with Casey Stangel as director of operations and Molly Hart as assistant director of operations.

Hourigan was director of sports performance at Wake Forest the past seven seasons with the Demon Deacons making five straight bowls. Hourigan also has worked at Bowling Green, Virginia, Richmond and Northeastern.

Stangel spent the past three years with Vanderbilt’s baseball program, the last as the Commodores’ internal operations coordinator for travel, camps, clinics and team events. She graduated from Washington, helping lead the Huskies to third at the 2017 Women’s College World Series.

She earned a master’s degree in leadership and organizational performance at Vanderbilt.

Hart, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, graduated in 2020 with a business administration degree from Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame. She had been a student equipment manager for Notre Dame football.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

