Vermont 65, Maine 30

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 5:37 pm
MAINE (2-6)

Ingo 0-5 0-0 0, Turgut 1-3 0-0 2, DuHart 1-5 0-0 2, Okoh 2-6 0-0 5, Schildroth 1-9 0-0 2, Larsson 3-5 1-1 7, Iluyomade 2-5 3-5 7, Maiwen 0-4 1-2 1, Yagodin 1-5 0-0 2, Adetogun 1-4 0-0 2, Wright-McLeish 0-0 0-0 0, Bickford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-51 5-8 30.

VERMONT (6-3)

Davis 6-10 1-1 15, Powell 1-5 0-0 2, Mazzulla 1-2 0-1 2, Shungu 1-6 4-4 6, Smith 5-12 1-1 14, Duncan 0-1 1-2 1, Murphy 3-8 1-1 7, Deloney 1-3 2-3 4, Patella 2-3 0-0 4, Beckett 2-3 0-0 4, Fiorillo 2-4 0-1 6, Demuth 0-0 0-0 0, Adiang 0-0 0-0 0, Garrison 0-0 0-0 0, Lefebvre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 10-14 65.

Halftime_Vermont 31-12. 3-Point Goals_Maine 1-15 (Okoh 1-3, Larsson 0-1, Maiwen 0-1, Turgut 0-1, Adetogun 0-2, Yagodin 0-3, Schildroth 0-4), Vermont 7-28 (Smith 3-9, Fiorillo 2-3, Davis 2-4, Beckett 0-1, Deloney 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Mazzulla 0-1, Patella 0-1, Murphy 0-3, Shungu 0-4). Rebounds_Maine 32 (Iluyomade 10), Vermont 40 (Duncan 9). Assists_Maine 6 (Larsson 3), Vermont 14 (Duncan 9). Total Fouls_Maine 19, Vermont 12.

