Vermont 76, Binghamton 60

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 4:19 pm
VERMONT (4-3)

Davis 11-18 2-2 25, Powell 6-10 1-1 14, Mazzulla 0-0 3-4 3, Shungu 2-3 0-0 4, Smith 5-11 3-4 16, Patella 3-4 0-0 7, Demuth 0-1 0-0 0, Duncan 0-0 0-0 0, Deloney 0-3 1-2 1, Murphy 1-4 4-4 6, Beckett 0-0 0-0 0, Fiorillo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 14-17 76.

BINGHAMTON (1-9)

Akuwovo 5-5 0-3 10, Tinsley 1-7 0-1 2, Bertram 4-12 2-3 13, Mills 6-15 1-1 16, Petcash 0-2 0-0 0, Beamer 5-8 3-4 14, Hinckson 1-1 0-0 2, Hjalmarsson 1-2 0-0 3, Athuai 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 6-12 60.

Halftime_Vermont 44-30. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 6-19 (Smith 3-8, Patella 1-2, Davis 1-3, Powell 1-3, Shungu 0-1, Deloney 0-2), Binghamton 8-26 (Bertram 3-9, Mills 3-9, Hjalmarsson 1-1, Beamer 1-4, Tinsley 0-3). Rebounds_Vermont 35 (Davis 11), Binghamton 21 (Tinsley 5). Assists_Vermont 17 (Shungu 9), Binghamton 11 (Bertram 6). Total Fouls_Vermont 13, Binghamton 17.

