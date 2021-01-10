On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Vermont 84, Binghamton 44

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 4:15 pm
< a min read
      

VERMONT (5-3)

Davis 3-5 2-2 9, Powell 5-6 0-0 12, Mazzulla 3-7 2-2 8, Shungu 2-4 0-0 6, Smith 3-10 0-0 8, Duncan 1-2 2-2 4, Patella 2-4 3-4 8, Murphy 4-6 4-4 13, Demuth 0-1 1-2 1, Beckett 1-3 2-2 4, Deloney 2-3 0-0 6, Fiorillo 1-2 1-2 3, Lefebvre 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-54 17-20 84.

BINGHAMTON (1-10)

Akuwovo 1-2 1-4 3, Tinsley 1-1 0-0 2, Bertram 2-11 3-3 8, Mills 3-12 0-0 6, Petcash 2-8 0-1 4, Beamer 3-8 1-2 8, Amos 0-4 0-0 0, Athuai 1-1 0-0 2, Crist 1-6 2-2 4, Willis 0-1 6-6 6, Hinckson 0-5 1-2 1, Hjalmarsson 0-2 0-0 0, Brodsky 0-1 0-0 0, Gallagher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-62 14-20 44.

Halftime_Vermont 43-22. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 11-27 (Powell 2-2, Deloney 2-3, Shungu 2-3, Smith 2-8, Davis 1-1, Murphy 1-2, Patella 1-3, Demuth 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Fiorillo 0-1, Mazzulla 0-2), Binghamton 2-28 (Beamer 1-2, Bertram 1-6, Brodsky 0-1, Hinckson 0-2, Hjalmarsson 0-2, Crist 0-3, Mills 0-3, Amos 0-4, Petcash 0-5). Rebounds_Vermont 37 (Davis 8), Binghamton 32 (Beamer 7). Assists_Vermont 20 (Patella 6), Binghamton 5 (Hjalmarsson 2). Total Fouls_Vermont 18, Binghamton 16.

