Vermont 88, Maine 60

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 3:37 pm
MAINE (2-7)

Ingo 6-8 2-4 15, Turgut 0-0 0-0 0, DuHart 2-11 3-4 8, Okoh 5-12 2-2 15, Schildroth 2-7 0-0 5, Larsson 2-6 4-4 9, Maiwen 2-8 2-2 8, Iluyomade 0-1 0-0 0, Wright-McLeish 0-0 0-0 0, Adetogun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 13-16 60.

VERMONT (7-3)

Davis 6-11 4-4 17, Powell 5-7 4-4 15, Duncan 1-3 0-0 3, Mazzulla 7-9 7-7 23, Shungu 4-6 0-0 10, Patella 1-1 1-2 4, Deloney 0-1 1-2 1, Demuth 0-2 0-0 0, Beckett 1-3 1-2 3, Fiorillo 1-1 0-0 3, Murphy 3-5 2-2 9, Lefebvre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-50 20-23 88.

Halftime_Vermont 47-28. 3-Point Goals_Maine 9-27 (Okoh 3-7, Maiwen 2-5, Ingo 1-1, Larsson 1-2, DuHart 1-6, Schildroth 1-6), Vermont 10-20 (Mazzulla 2-3, Shungu 2-3, Fiorillo 1-1, Murphy 1-1, Patella 1-1, Powell 1-1, Davis 1-2, Duncan 1-3, Deloney 0-1, Beckett 0-2, Demuth 0-2). Rebounds_Maine 19 (Ingo, Okoh, Schildroth 4), Vermont 33 (Duncan 8). Assists_Maine 12 (DuHart 4), Vermont 17 (Shungu 5). Total Fouls_Maine 18, Vermont 20.

