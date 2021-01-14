Trending:
Virginia Tech 66, North Carolina 54

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 8:35 pm
< a min read
      

VIRGINIA TECH (7-4)

Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Kitley 6-13 6-7 18, Amoore 3-10 4-4 12, Baines 1-9 0-0 3, Sheppard 6-13 0-0 15, Obouh Fegue 0-2 1-2 1, Ennis 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0, King 5-10 0-0 15, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-63 11-13 66

NORTH CAROLINA (7-4)

Tshitenge 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 3-9 5-5 11, Kelly 4-13 7-8 15, Ustby 1-8 0-0 2, Watts 1-8 0-0 2, Poole 1-7 0-0 2, Holesinska 3-9 1-2 10, Todd-Williams 3-5 1-2 9, Young 1-2 0-0 3, Zelaya 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-63 14-17 54

Virginia Tech 15 12 25 14 66
North Carolina 15 9 14 16 54

3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 11-28 (Kitley 0-1, Amoore 2-4, Baines 1-4, Sheppard 3-9, King 5-10), North Carolina 6-18 (Bailey 0-2, Kelly 0-1, Ustby 0-1, Watts 0-2, Poole 0-1, Holesinska 3-7, Todd-Williams 2-2, Young 1-1, Zelaya 0-1). Assists_Virginia Tech 14 (Amoore 7), North Carolina 10 (Kelly 3). Fouled Out_Virginia Tech Amoore. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 50 (Baines 2-7), North Carolina 35 (Kelly 2-4). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 22, North Carolina 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

