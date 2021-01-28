Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Virginia Tech 83, No. 2 NC State 71, OT

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 7:03 pm
< a min read
      

NC STATE (11-1)

Jones 2-11 2-3 7, Hobby 9-14 0-0 19, Brown-Turner 5-10 4-7 15, Crutchfield 2-8 1-1 6, Perez 6-11 3-5 16, Boyd 1-5 4-4 6, Rice 1-2 0-2 2, Bryant 0-1 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-62 14-22 71

VIRGINIA TECH (8-7)

Kitley 7-18 3-3 17, Amoore 3-13 0-0 9, Baines 6-12 4-5 16, King 3-4 1-2 10, Sheppard 6-17 12-14 28, Gregg 1-2 0-0 3, Ennis 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-67 20-24 83

NC State 19 11 15 12 14 71
Virginia Tech 15 11 18 13 26 83

3-Point Goals_NC State 5-19 (Jones 1-4, Hobby 1-3, Brown-Turner 1-3, Crutchfield 1-3, Perez 1-3, Boyd 0-2, Bryant 0-1), Virginia Tech 11-29 (Kitley 0-1, Amoore 3-9, Baines 0-3, King 3-4, Sheppard 4-10, Gregg 1-2). Assists_NC State 13 (Perez 7), Virginia Tech 16 (Amoore 4). Fouled Out_NC State Brown-Turner, Crutchfield, Virginia Tech Amoore. Rebounds_NC State 39 (Team 2-3), Virginia Tech 36 (Team 3-6). Total Fouls_NC State 21, Virginia Tech 21. Technical Fouls_NC State Team 1. A_250.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris visits NIH for her second dose of the Moderna vaccine