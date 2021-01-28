Virginia Tech 83, No. 2 NC State 71, OT

NC STATE (11-1)

Jones 2-11 2-3 7, Hobby 9-14 0-0 19, Brown-Turner 5-10 4-7 15, Crutchfield 2-8 1-1 6, Perez 6-11 3-5 16, Boyd 1-5 4-4 6, Rice 1-2 0-2 2, Bryant 0-1 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-62 14-22 71

VIRGINIA TECH (8-7)

Kitley 7-18 3-3 17, Amoore 3-13 0-0 9, Baines 6-12 4-5 16, King 3-4 1-2 10, Sheppard 6-17 12-14 28, Gregg 1-2 0-0 3, Ennis 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-67 20-24 83

NC State 19 11 15 12 14 — 71 Virginia Tech 15 11 18 13 26 — 83

3-Point Goals_NC State 5-19 (Jones 1-4, Hobby 1-3, Brown-Turner 1-3, Crutchfield 1-3, Perez 1-3, Boyd 0-2, Bryant 0-1), Virginia Tech 11-29 (Kitley 0-1, Amoore 3-9, Baines 0-3, King 3-4, Sheppard 4-10, Gregg 1-2). Assists_NC State 13 (Perez 7), Virginia Tech 16 (Amoore 4). Fouled Out_NC State Brown-Turner, Crutchfield, Virginia Tech Amoore. Rebounds_NC State 39 (Team 2-3), Virginia Tech 36 (Team 3-6). Total Fouls_NC State 21, Virginia Tech 21. Technical Fouls_NC State Team 1. A_250.

