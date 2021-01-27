On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
VMI 87, W. Carolina 61

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 9:12 pm
< a min read
      

W. CAROLINA (7-8)

Cork 4-8 0-0 8, Hightower 3-9 3-3 9, Faulkner 6-12 0-1 15, M.Halvorsen 2-6 1-2 7, Harris 3-9 0-0 6, McMahon 0-6 5-5 5, McGhie 3-4 0-0 8, Ransom 1-3 0-2 2, Gibson 0-2 1-2 1, Langlais 0-2 0-0 0, Miles 0-3 0-0 0, B.Halvorsen 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Elks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 10-15 61.

VMI (9-8)

Stephens 3-8 6-8 12, Bonham 4-9 0-0 9, Conway 5-8 0-0 14, Curfman 4-8 0-0 10, Parham 8-13 2-3 23, Lewis 3-9 4-5 10, Nussbaum 3-5 0-0 6, Mans 0-1 0-0 0, Bond 0-0 0-0 0, Butler 1-1 0-0 3, Fahl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 12-16 87.

Halftime_VMI 39-37. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 7-24 (Faulkner 3-5, McGhie 2-3, M.Halvorsen 2-5, Gibson 0-1, Hightower 0-2, McMahon 0-2, Miles 0-2, Harris 0-4), VMI 13-27 (Parham 5-7, Conway 4-7, Curfman 2-6, Butler 1-1, Bonham 1-2, Lewis 0-1, Mans 0-1, Stephens 0-2). Rebounds_W. Carolina 33 (Faulkner, Harris 6), VMI 36 (Stephens 9). Assists_W. Carolina 7 (Faulkner 2), VMI 21 (Bonham 7). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 14, VMI 16. A_225 (5,029).

