On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Vrankic lifts Santa Clara past Loyola Marymount 72-69

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 9:55 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Josip Vrankic had 24 points and 12 rebounds as Santa Clara edged past Loyola Marymount 72-69 on Saturday.

Jalen Williams had 18 points for Santa Clara (9-4, 3-2 West Coast Conference). Guglielmo Caruso added 13 points and three blocks.

Keshawn Justice, whose 11.0 points per game entering the matchup was second on the Broncos, had only four points. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 6).

Eli Scott had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Lions (7-6, 2-3). Keli Leaupepe added 15 points. Mattias Markusson had 12 points.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris visits NIH for her second dose of the Moderna vaccine