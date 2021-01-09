W. Illinois looks to end streak vs SD State

Western Illinois (2-8, 0-3) vs. South Dakota State (7-3, 3-1)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks to extend Western Illinois’s conference losing streak to 15 games. Western Illinois’ last Summit League win came against the Denver Pioneers 86-80 on Jan. 11, 2020. South Dakota State is coming off an 83-77 home win over Western Illinois in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Baylor Scheierman has averaged 14.4 points and 8.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Jackrabbits. Alex Arians is also a big contributor, accounting for 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Leathernecks have been led by Tamell Pearson, who is averaging 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Leathernecks have given up just 76.3 points per game to Summit League opponents thus far, an improvement from the 81.8 per game they gave up over six non-conference games.BRILLIANT BAYLOR: Scheierman has connected on 49.1 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Western Illinois is 0-8 when it allows at least 67 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Western Illinois’s Will Carius has attempted 55 3-pointers and connected on 38.2 percent of them, and is 12 for 33 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State is ranked second among Summit League teams with an average of 77.7 points per game. The Jackrabbits have averaged 81 points per game over their last five games.

