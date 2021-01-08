On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
W. Kentucky 66, Louisiana Tech 64

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 11:10 pm
< a min read
      

LOUISIANA TECH (8-4)

Lofton 0-2 0-0 0, Archibald 2-14 0-0 4, Ledoux 5-11 1-5 14, Pemberton 5-8 0-0 12, Co.Williams 2-4 1-2 5, Christon 1-2 0-0 2, Crawford 4-9 6-6 14, Gordon 6-6 0-1 12, Bass 0-5 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-61 9-16 64.

W. KENTUCKY (9-3)

Ca.Williams 4-9 2-3 10, Bassey 7-11 9-10 24, Anderson 2-8 8-10 12, Hollingsworth 4-14 3-4 11, McKnight 2-4 0-0 4, Rawls 0-3 2-4 2, Frampton 1-6 0-0 3, Osawe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 24-31 66.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 5-22 (Ledoux 3-6, Pemberton 2-4, Co.Williams 0-1, Bass 0-3, Crawford 0-3, Archibald 0-5), W. Kentucky 2-17 (Bassey 1-2, Frampton 1-5, McKnight 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Rawls 0-2, Ca.Williams 0-2, Hollingsworth 0-3). Fouled Out_Co.Williams. Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 31 (Gordon 10), W. Kentucky 43 (Bassey 17). Assists_Louisiana Tech 7 (Archibald 3), W. Kentucky 8 (Rawls 4). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 23, W. Kentucky 14. A_1,102 (7,326).

