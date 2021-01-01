W. Kentucky 67, Charlotte 63

W. KENTUCKY (8-2)
C.Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Bassey 5-6 0-0 10, Anderson 4-4 0-0 9, Cooper 0-2 0-0 0, Hollingsworth 3-8 8-10 14, Rawls 1-8 0-0 2, McKnight 4-9 4-4 12, Frampton 3-5 0-0 9, Osawe 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 25-50 12-14 67.
CHARLOTTE (4-4)
Supica 2-3 0-0 4, Matos 0-4 0-0 0, Shepherd 3-10 3-3 10, B.Williams 8-9 3-4 21, Young 6-15 8-12 23, Threadgill 1-4 0-0 2, Rissetto 0-0 0-0 0, Stone-Carrawell 0-1 0-0 0, Byrd 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 20-47 17-23 63.
Halftime_Charlotte 36-28. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 5-14 (Frampton 3-5, Anderson 1-1, Osawe 1-1, Cooper 0-1, C.Williams 0-1, McKnight 0-2, Rawls 0-3), Charlotte 6-20 (Young 3-7, B.Williams 2-3, Shepherd 1-3, Garcia 0-1, Matos 0-3, Threadgill 0-3). Fouled Out_Matos, Rissetto. Rebounds_W. Kentucky 29 (Bassey 12), Charlotte 27 (B.Williams 7). Assists_W. Kentucky 14 (McKnight 6), Charlotte 9 (Shepherd, Young 3). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 20, Charlotte 19. A_61 (9,105).
