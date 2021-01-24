W. Kentucky 68, Middle Tennessee 52

W. KENTUCKY (13-4)

Williams 3-6 1-2 8, Bassey 9-13 5-6 23, Anderson 4-10 0-0 9, Hollingsworth 1-5 6-6 8, McKnight 0-3 0-2 0, Cooper 2-2 4-4 9, Rawls 5-8 0-0 10, Frampton 0-2 1-2 1, Osawe 0-1 0-0 0, Conrad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 17-22 68.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (3-9)

Dishman 2-9 2-2 6, Millner 2-5 2-2 7, Davis 3-13 1-2 9, Lawrence 2-9 0-0 4, Shuler 3-11 3-4 9, Johnson 3-6 3-4 10, Coleman-Jones 3-6 0-0 7, Millin 0-2 0-0 0, King 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-63 11-14 52.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 31-20. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 3-15 (Cooper 1-1, Williams 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Osawe 0-1, Bassey 0-2, Frampton 0-2, Hollingsworth 0-2, Rawls 0-2), Middle Tennessee 5-23 (Davis 2-7, Coleman-Jones 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Millner 1-3, Millin 0-1, King 0-2, Shuler 0-3, Lawrence 0-4). Fouled Out_Millner, Coleman-Jones. Rebounds_W. Kentucky 36 (Bassey 14), Middle Tennessee 32 (Dishman 9). Assists_W. Kentucky 13 (Anderson 3), Middle Tennessee 7 (Shuler 5). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 11, Middle Tennessee 17. A_100 (11,520).

