Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

W. Kentucky 68, Middle Tennessee 52

By The Associated Press
January 24, 2021 4:19 pm
< a min read
      

W. KENTUCKY (13-4)

Williams 3-6 1-2 8, Bassey 9-13 5-6 23, Anderson 4-10 0-0 9, Hollingsworth 1-5 6-6 8, McKnight 0-3 0-2 0, Cooper 2-2 4-4 9, Rawls 5-8 0-0 10, Frampton 0-2 1-2 1, Osawe 0-1 0-0 0, Conrad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 17-22 68.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE (3-9)

Dishman 2-9 2-2 6, Millner 2-5 2-2 7, Davis 3-13 1-2 9, Lawrence 2-9 0-0 4, Shuler 3-11 3-4 9, Johnson 3-6 3-4 10, Coleman-Jones 3-6 0-0 7, Millin 0-2 0-0 0, King 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-63 11-14 52.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 31-20. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 3-15 (Cooper 1-1, Williams 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Osawe 0-1, Bassey 0-2, Frampton 0-2, Hollingsworth 0-2, Rawls 0-2), Middle Tennessee 5-23 (Davis 2-7, Coleman-Jones 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Millner 1-3, Millin 0-1, King 0-2, Shuler 0-3, Lawrence 0-4). Fouled Out_Millner, Coleman-Jones. Rebounds_W. Kentucky 36 (Bassey 14), Middle Tennessee 32 (Dishman 9). Assists_W. Kentucky 13 (Anderson 3), Middle Tennessee 7 (Shuler 5). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 11, Middle Tennessee 17. A_100 (11,520).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|1 GSA eTools Overview
2|1 Year End Processing: Latest Updates
2|1 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Veterans support group brings fellowship, community, brotherhood