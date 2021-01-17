W. Kentucky 69, Marshall 67

W. KENTUCKY (11-4)
C.Williams 6-11 1-1 16, Bassey 9-15 4-7 24, Anderson 2-3 4-4 8, Hollingsworth 3-11 1-2 7, McKnight 1-4 0-0 2, Frampton 1-1 0-0 3, Rawls 2-7 2-2 6, Cooper 1-3 0-0 3, Osawe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 12-16 69.
MARSHALL (7-4)
Anochili-Killen 1-4 1-2 3, J.Williams 2-13 0-0 5, Kinsey 7-15 1-1 16, Taylor 7-9 1-2 17, West 3-12 2-2 9, Early 2-5 2-2 7, George 3-4 0-0 7, Beyers 1-7 0-0 3, Miladinovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-70 7-9 67.
Halftime_Marshall 35-27. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 7-11 (C.Williams 3-4, Bassey 2-4, Cooper 1-1, Frampton 1-1, Rawls 0-1), Marshall 8-33 (Taylor 2-3, George 1-1, Kinsey 1-2, Early 1-4, Beyers 1-6, West 1-6, J.Williams 1-9, Anochili-Killen 0-2). Rebounds_W. Kentucky 41 (Bassey 9), Marshall 33 (Kinsey 12). Assists_W. Kentucky 8 (C.Williams, McKnight, Cooper 2), Marshall 10 (West 5). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 14, Marshall 15. A_1,274 (9,048).
