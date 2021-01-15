Trending:
W. Kentucky 81, Marshall 73

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 7:48 pm
MARSHALL (7-3)

Anochili-Killen 2-4 0-0 5, J.Williams 7-11 0-0 19, Kinsey 8-19 0-0 17, Taylor 4-7 0-1 9, West 3-13 0-2 7, Beyers 3-6 0-0 7, George 2-3 0-0 5, Miladinovic 1-4 0-0 2, Early 0-4 2-2 2, Sarenac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-71 2-5 73.

W. KENTUCKY (10-4)

C.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Bassey 8-19 4-4 21, Anderson 6-9 9-9 22, Hollingsworth 4-12 0-0 8, McKnight 3-6 2-2 8, Rawls 2-5 2-2 6, Frampton 2-2 0-0 6, Cooper 1-1 1-2 4, Osawe 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 28-59 19-21 81.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 46-34. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 11-28 (J.Williams 5-7, Anochili-Killen 1-2, George 1-2, Kinsey 1-3, Taylor 1-3, Beyers 1-4, West 1-5, Early 0-2), W. Kentucky 6-16 (Frampton 2-2, Cooper 1-1, Osawe 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Bassey 1-4, Hollingsworth 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Rawls 0-1, C.Williams 0-1). Rebounds_Marshall 29 (Taylor 7), W. Kentucky 43 (Bassey 19). Assists_Marshall 20 (Taylor 9), W. Kentucky 11 (Hollingsworth 4). Total Fouls_Marshall 18, W. Kentucky 13. A_1,117 (7,326).

