On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Wade scores 22 to lead Longwood past Campbell 78-69

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 8:50 pm
< a min read
      

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — DeShaun Wade scored a career-high 22 points and led a second-half rally as Longwood topped Campbell 78-69 on Sunday night.

Wade made 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers as the Lancers, trailing 36-28 at the break, outscored Campbell 50-33 in the second half.

Juan Munoz had 16 points and six assists for Longwood (3-11, 2-6 Big South Conference). Justin Hill added 14 points. Leslie Nkereuwem had 11 points.

Jordan Whitfield had 23 points for the Fighting Camels (6-7, 2-4). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 17 points. Milos Stajcic had 10 points.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

The Lancers leveled the season series against the Fighting Camels with the win. Campbell defeated Longwood 64-58 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration