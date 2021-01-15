On Air: Motley Fool Money
Wagner 76, LIU 74

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 9:46 pm
LIU (4-2)

Flowers 3-7 3-4 11, Penn 5-9 3-4 15, Cotton 5-8 1-2 14, J.Jackson 3-9 5-7 11, Rivera 6-8 0-0 15, Ballantyne 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-48 12-17 74.

WAGNER (2-5)

Fletcher 4-8 2-3 10, N.Jackson 6-9 0-0 17, Hunt 7-15 0-0 15, Martinez 8-11 1-1 19, Morales 5-17 0-0 10, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Allen 1-1 0-0 3, Freeman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 3-4 76.

Halftime_LIU 39-37. 3-Point Goals_LIU 10-25 (Rivera 3-5, Cotton 3-6, Flowers 2-4, Penn 2-4, Ballantyne 0-1, J.Jackson 0-5), Wagner 9-19 (N.Jackson 5-7, Martinez 2-4, Allen 1-1, Hunt 1-4, Morales 0-3). Rebounds_LIU 25 (Flowers, Penn, Cotton 5), Wagner 24 (Fletcher 6). Assists_LIU 16 (Cotton, J.Jackson 4), Wagner 21 (Morales 14). Total Fouls_LIU 14, Wagner 16.

