On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Wainwright, Cardinals finalize $8M deal for 17th season

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 7:03 pm
< a min read
      

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pitcher Adam Wainwright is returning to the St. Louis Cardinals for a 17th season.

The 39-year-old right-hander and the Cardinals finalized an $8 million, one-year contract on Friday, a deal agreed to earlier this week.

Wainwright will match Bob Gibson (1959-75) for the second-most seasons with the Cardinals among pitchers, one behind Jesse Haines (1920-37).

Wainwright was 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA last season, striking out 54 in 65 2/3 innings. He is 167-98 with a 3.38 ERA in his career, earning three All-Star selections and two Gold Gloves.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

He made $1,851,852 in prorated pay from a $5 million base salary last year plus $1.2 million in earned bonuses.

Wainwright’s contract includes a full no-trade provision even though he already cannot be dealt without his consent as a 10-year veteran who has spent the last five years with his current club.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard continues supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security at US Capitol