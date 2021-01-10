Wake Forest 68, Boston College 48

BOSTON COLLEGE (5-5)
Batts 1-4 0-0 2, Soule 4-10 0-0 8, Dickens 5-12 2-2 14, Garraud 0-2 0-0 0, Swartz 5-13 0-0 11, Ford 1-2 0-0 2, VanTimmeren 3-10 0-1 6, Ivey 1-3 0-0 2, Lacey 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 2-3 48
WAKE FOREST (6-3)
Morra 2-3 1-2 5, Raca 8-18 0-0 16, Conti 6-9 1-1 13, Scruggs 3-7 1-2 7, Spear 4-7 1-2 12, Summiel 2-4 2-3 6, Harrison 2-2 1-4 5, Hoard 1-4 2-2 4, Maier 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Hinds 0-0 0-0 0, McWhorter 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-56 9-16 68
|Boston College
|11
|6
|20
|11
|—
|48
|Wake Forest
|16
|20
|19
|13
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Boston College 4-22 (Soule 0-1, Dickens 2-8, Garraud 0-2, Swartz 1-6, VanTimmeren 0-3, Ivey 0-1, Lacey 1-1), Wake Forest 3-11 (Raca 0-2, Scruggs 0-2, Spear 3-4, Summiel 0-1, Hoard 0-2). Assists_Boston College 12 (Dickens 3), Wake Forest 6 (Conti 4). Fouled Out_Boston College Soule, Lacey. Rebounds_Boston College 25 (VanTimmeren 2-5), Wake Forest 40 (Summiel 4-5). Total Fouls_Boston College 23, Wake Forest 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
