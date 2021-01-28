Trending:
Wake Forest 73, Florida St. 59

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 9:09 pm
< a min read
      

FLORIDA ST. (5-4)

Myers 7-9 0-0 14, Jackson 4-15 1-2 9, Jones 4-12 0-0 8, Puisis 2-9 0-0 6, Weber 8-16 3-4 22, Baldwin 0-0 0-0 0, Lassiter 0-2 0-0 0, Nicoletti 0-1 0-0 0, Wilkinson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 4-6 59

WAKE FOREST (8-6)

Morra 4-9 0-2 8, Raca 10-16 3-3 24, Conti 4-9 5-7 14, Scruggs 1-3 1-2 3, Spear 6-11 3-3 17, Summiel 3-5 0-0 7, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Hoard 0-0 0-0 0, Hinds 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-54 12-17 73

Florida St. 11 13 18 17 59
Wake Forest 17 18 19 19 73

3-Point Goals_Florida St. 5-14 (Puisis 2-7, Weber 3-5, Lassiter 0-1, Nicoletti 0-1), Wake Forest 5-11 (Raca 1-3, Conti 1-1, Scruggs 0-1, Spear 2-5, Summiel 1-1). Assists_Florida St. 11 (Jackson 5), Wake Forest 13 (Conti 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida St. 28 (Weber 3-6), Wake Forest 39 (Summiel 4-4). Total Fouls_Florida St. 19, Wake Forest 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

