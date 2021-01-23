Wake Forest 76, Pittsburgh 75

PITTSBURGH (8-3)
Champagnie 7-12 1-3 17, Coulibaly 4-6 6-7 15, Horton 1-5 0-0 2, X.Johnson 6-15 2-3 14, Toney 5-11 0-0 11, Odukale 2-5 5-8 9, Brown 1-3 2-2 4, Sibande 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-59 16-23 75.
WAKE FOREST (4-6)
Massoud 10-14 3-4 31, Mucius 0-3 0-0 0, Oguama 2-4 3-4 7, Antonio 5-8 1-2 15, Williamson 4-10 0-0 9, J.Johnson 4-9 0-0 10, Whitt 1-6 0-0 2, Okpomo 0-0 0-0 0, Neath 0-1 2-2 2, Wilkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 9-12 76.
Halftime_Pittsburgh 45-38. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 5-12 (Champagnie 2-3, Coulibaly 1-1, Sibande 1-1, Toney 1-1, Horton 0-2, X.Johnson 0-4), Wake Forest 15-32 (Massoud 8-10, Antonio 4-7, J.Johnson 2-6, Williamson 1-4, Mucius 0-1, Neath 0-1, Wilkins 0-1, Whitt 0-2). Rebounds_Pittsburgh 29 (Champagnie 8), Wake Forest 27 (Oguama 10). Assists_Pittsburgh 16 (X.Johnson 8), Wake Forest 18 (Williamson 8). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 15, Wake Forest 22. A_79 (14,665).
