Wake Forest faces tough test vs No. 21 Duke

Wake Forest (3-2, 0-2) vs. No. 21 Duke (4-2, 2-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Duke presents a tough challenge for Wake Forest. Wake Forest has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Duke has won its last four games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

FAB FRESHMEN: Duke has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Matthew Hurt, DJ Steward, Jeremy Roach, Jordan Goldwire and Jalen Johnson have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 73 percent of all Blue Devils points over the last five games.MIGHTY MUCIUS: Isaiah Mucius has connected on 12.5 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Demon Deacons have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Blue Devils. Duke has an assist on 37 of 88 field goals (42 percent) across its previous three contests while Wake Forest has assists on 36 of 67 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

FOOT OFF THE GAS: Wake Forest’s defense has forced 16.8 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 11.7 turnovers over its last three games.

