Wake Forest looks to end streak vs Pitt

Pittsburgh (8-2, 4-1) vs. Wake Forest (3-6, 0-6)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh looks to extend Wake Forest’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Wake Forest’s last ACC win came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 84-73 on Feb. 29, 2020. Pittsburgh knocked off Duke by six at home on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Wake Forest’s Daivien Williamson has averaged 13.1 points while Isaiah Mucius has put up 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Panthers, Justin Champagnie has averaged 16.2 points and 10.4 rebounds while Xavier Johnson has put up 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: X. Johnson has accounted for 44 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has nine field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Wake Forest is 0-6 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Pittsburgh is a perfect 6-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 2-2 when fewer than three Panthers players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Pittsburgh defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39 percent, the 24th-best mark in the country. Wake Forest has allowed opponents to shoot 45.9 percent from the field through nine games (ranked 277th).

