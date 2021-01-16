On Air: Motley Fool Money
Walker carries Northeastern over College of Charleston 67-62

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 3:38 pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyson Walker had 20 points, including the clinching free throws with 10.1 seconds left, as Northeastern edged past College of Charleston 67-62 on Saturday.

After Walker’s free throws, he intercepted a pass to secure the game.

Jason Strong had 13 points for Northeastern (6-5, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Shaquille Walters added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Chris Doherty had a career-high 11 points and eight rebounds.

Brenden Tucker had 17 points for the Cougars (5-7, 3-2). Zep Jasper added 14 points. DeAngelo Epps had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

