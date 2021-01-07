Walter Camp Award Winners

Winners of the Walter Camp Award for top college player of the year, presented by the Walter Camp Football Founation and chosen by the nation’s Football Bowl Subdivision coaches and sports information directors:
2020_DeVonta Smith, Alabama
2019_Joe Burrow, LSU
2018_Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
2017_Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
2016_Lamar Jackson, Louisville
2015_Derrick Henry, Alabama
2014_Marcus Mariota, Oregon
2013_Jameis Winston, Florida State
2012_Manti Te’o, Notre Dame
2011_Andrew Luck, Stanford
2010_Cam Newton, Auburn
2009_Colt McCoy, Texas
2008_Colt McCoy, Texas
2007_Darren McFadden, Arkansas
2006_Troy Smith, Ohio State
2005_Reggie Bush, Southern Cal
2004_Matt Leinart, Southern Cal
2003_Larry Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh
2002_Larry Johnson, Penn State
2001_Eric Crouch, Nebraska
2000_Josh Heupel, Oklahoma
1999_Ron Dayne, Wisconsin
1998_Ricky Williams, Texas
1997_Charles Woodson, Michigan
1996_Danny Wuerffel, Florida
1995_Eddie George, Ohio State
1994_Rashaan Salaam, Colorado
1993_Charlie Ward, Florida State
1992_Gino Torretta, Miami
1991_Desmond Howard, Michigan
1990_Raghib Ismail, Notre Dame
1989_Anthony Thompson, Indiana
1988_Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State
1987_Tim Brown, Notre Dame
1986_Vinny Testaverde, Miami
1985_Bo Jackson, Auburn
1984_Doug Flutie, Boston College
1983_Mike Rozier, Nebraska
1982_Herschel Walker, Georgia
1981_Marcus Allen, Southern Cal
1980_Hugh Green, Pittsburgh
1979_Charles White, Southern Cal
1978_Billy Sims, Oklahoma
1977_Ken MacAfee, Notre Dame
1976_Tony Dorsett, Pittsburgh
1975_Archie Griffin, Ohio State
1974_Archie Griffin, Ohio State
1973_John Cappelletti, Penn State
1972_Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska
1971_Pat Sullivan, Auburn
1970_Jim Plunkett, Stanford
1969_Steve Owens, Oklahoma
1968_O.J. Simpson, Southern Cal
1967_O.J. Simpson, Southern Cal
