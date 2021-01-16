On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Ware, Baxter lift Morgan St. past Coppin St. 92-72

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 5:36 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had 29 points as Morgan State rolled past Coppin State 92-72 on Saturday. Troy Baxter added 22 points for the Bears, while Malik Miller chipped in 21. Baxter also had 12 rebounds and six blocks, while Miller posted 12 rebounds.

Lagio Grantsaan had 10 points for Morgan State (6-3, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Conference).

Anthony Tarke had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Eagles (3-9, 2-1). Kyle Cardaci added 12 points.

DeJuan Clayton, whose 13.0 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Eagles, shot only 20% for the game (2 of 10).

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration