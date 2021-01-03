On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Ware scores 18 to carry Morgan St. past James Madison 80-73

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 9:13 pm
< a min read
      

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had 18 points off the bench to lead Morgan State to an 80-73 win over James Madison on Sunday night.

LaPri McCray-Pace had 15 points for Morgan State (4-2). Trevor Moore added 11 points. Sherwyn Devonish had 10 points.

Matt Lewis had 21 points for the Dukes (3-4). Justin Amadi added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

___

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 EdgeCon 2021
1|8 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|8 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill