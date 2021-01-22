Trending:
Warrick lifts N. Kentucky over Robert Morris 81-76

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 10:24 pm
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 20 points as Northern Kentucky narrowly defeated Robert Morris 81-76 on Friday night.

Trevon Faulkner had 18 points for Northern Kentucky (6-8, 4-5 Horizon League), which broke its four-game losing streak. David Bohm added 16 points. Adrian Nelson had 12 points.

Northern Kentucky scored 50 second-half points, a season high for the team.

AJ Bramah had 27 points for the Colonials (3-6, 2-4). Kam Farris added 13 points. Jon Williams had 13 points.

Kahliel Spear, who was second on the Colonials in scoring coming into the matchup with nine points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

