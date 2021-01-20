On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Washington 84, Colorado 80

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 11:07 pm
< a min read
      

COLORADO (11-3)

Battey 8-12 2-3 18, Horne 8-14 7-8 24, Parquet 2-2 0-0 4, M.Wright 4-12 4-6 12, Schwartz 1-6 0-0 2, Daniels 2-7 0-0 4, Barthelemy 2-4 0-0 4, Walton 2-6 2-2 6, Walker 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 32-69 15-19 80.

WASHINGTON (2-11)

Roberts 1-1 2-2 4, H.Wright 2-5 1-2 7, Bey 5-8 2-2 14, Green 3-9 4-5 11, Stevenson 6-16 2-2 17, Tsohonis 9-13 5-5 27, Sorn 2-3 0-0 4, Bajema 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 16-18 84.

Halftime_Colorado 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 1-18 (Horne 1-3, Battey 0-1, Walker 0-1, Barthelemy 0-2, Schwartz 0-3, Daniels 0-4, M.Wright 0-4), Washington 12-25 (Tsohonis 4-6, Stevenson 3-8, Bey 2-3, H.Wright 2-5, Green 1-3). Fouled Out_Stevenson. Rebounds_Colorado 32 (Battey, Horne 6), Washington 27 (Roberts, Stevenson 7). Assists_Colorado 12 (M.Wright 6), Washington 9 (Green 5). Total Fouls_Colorado 19, Washington 17.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|21 AFCEA NOVA 20th Annual Army IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s