Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Washington St. 71, California 60

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 12:17 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON ST. (8-1)

Jakimovski 0-4 2-3 2, Abogidi 4-9 1-3 12, Jackson 3-5 2-2 8, Bonton 7-11 6-6 22, Williams 4-11 2-2 11, Markovetskyy 3-6 1-2 7, Kunc 1-4 4-4 7, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Bamba 1-2 0-0 2, Miller 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 23-53 18-24 71.

CALIFORNIA (5-7)

Kelly 5-8 1-4 11, Thiemann 3-4 4-5 10, Betley 2-11 4-4 10, Brown 2-6 3-4 7, Hyder 1-5 0-0 2, Foreman 2-9 2-3 7, Anticevich 4-8 0-0 9, Kuany 0-3 1-2 1, Bowser 0-1 0-0 0, Celestine 1-2 0-0 3, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 15-22 60.

Halftime_Washington St. 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 7-19 (Abogidi 3-5, Bonton 2-4, Williams 1-2, Kunc 1-3, Bamba 0-1, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-1, Jakimovski 0-3), California 5-21 (Betley 2-6, Anticevich 1-1, Celestine 1-2, Foreman 1-7, Brown 0-1, Hyder 0-2, Kuany 0-2). Fouled Out_Kelly, Anticevich. Rebounds_Washington St. 40 (Abogidi, Markovetskyy 9), California 24 (Kelly, Betley 5). Assists_Washington St. 11 (Bonton 6), California 12 (Brown, Hyder 4). Total Fouls_Washington St. 19, California 20.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 EdgeCon 2021
1|7 5G Summit
1|7 McAfee Center Stage: From VSE to ENS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill