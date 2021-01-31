Washington St. 77, Washington 62

WASHINGTON ST. (10-7)
Jakimovski 0-3 0-0 0, Abogidi 5-8 3-5 13, Jackson 4-7 3-7 11, Bonton 10-17 3-6 25, Williams 6-17 7-8 21, Rodman 1-4 0-0 3, Rapp 0-2 0-1 0, Markovetskyy 2-2 0-0 4, Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 16-27 77.
WASHINGTON (3-12)
Roberts 1-2 4-6 6, Wright 1-2 0-0 2, Bey 3-8 1-4 9, Green 7-18 2-2 20, Stevenson 4-11 4-6 13, Pryor 0-2 0-0 0, Battle 1-5 0-0 3, Sorn 1-1 0-0 2, Tsohonis 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 21-55 11-18 62.
Halftime_Washington St. 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 5-21 (Bonton 2-5, Williams 2-7, Rodman 1-3, Rapp 0-1, Abogidi 0-2, Jakimovski 0-3), Washington 9-25 (Green 4-11, Bey 2-3, Tsohonis 1-2, Battle 1-4, Stevenson 1-5). Rebounds_Washington St. 37 (Abogidi 13), Washington 25 (Bey 7). Assists_Washington St. 7 (Bonton 4), Washington 14 (Bey 4). Total Fouls_Washington St. 21, Washington 18.
