Washington St. looks to end streak vs Washington

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 6:30 am
Washington State (9-7, 2-7) vs. Washington (3-11, 2-8)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to extend Washington State’s conference losing streak to seven games. Washington State’s last Pac-12 win came against the Cal Golden Bears 71-60 on Jan. 7. Washington is coming off an 83-79 win at home over Utah on Sunday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Washington State has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Isaac Bonton, Efe Abogidi, Andrej Jakimovski and Dishon Jackson have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Cougars points over the team’s last five games.

PAC-12 IMPROVEMENT: The Huskies have scored 71.9 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 56.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BONTON: Bonton has connected on 32.1 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Cougars are 0-7 when they allow 70 or more points and 9-0 when they hold opponents to anything under 70 points. The Huskies are 0-8 when they score 71 points or fewer and 3-3 when they exceed 71.

COLD SPELL: Washington State has lost its last four road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 80.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has averaged only 62.2 points per game over its last five games. The Cougars have given up 77.4 points per game over that stretch.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

