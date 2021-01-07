On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Washington takes on Boston after Beal’s 60-point showing

By The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 3:05 am
Washington Wizards (2-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Boston Celtics after Bradley Beal scored 60 points in the Wizards’ 141-136 loss to the 76ers.

Boston finished 48-24 overall and went 26-10 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Celtics averaged 113.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.3 last season.

Washington finished 25-47 overall and 18-27 in Eastern Conference play in the 2019-20 season. The Wizards shot 45.7% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jeff Teague: out (ankle), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Javonte Green: out (health and safety protocols), Kemba Walker: out (left knee).

Wizards: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

