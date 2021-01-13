On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Watson scores 19 points to carry Dayton past Duquesne 72-63

By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 9:59 pm
< a min read
      

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ibi Watson registered 19 points as Dayton beat Duquesne 72-63 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Crutcher had 18 points for Dayton (7-3, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mustapha Amzil added 11 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Weaver had six assists.

Marcus Weathers had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Dukes (3-4, 2-3). Toby Okani added eight rebounds.

___

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|12 Global EV Battery Technologies &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two of the most advanced commercial reactors are under construction with the help of the Energy Department