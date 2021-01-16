On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

WCHA Glance

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 9:47 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 4 0 0 0 0 12 26 8 7 1 1
Bowling Green 3 0 1 0 1 10 61 26 14 2 0
Michigan Tech 2 0 0 0 0 6 23 18 6 3 1
Ala.-Huntsville 1 2 1 1 0 5 17 24 2 5 1
Bemidji St. 0 1 1 1 0 2 23 26 3 4 2
Ferris St. 0 4 0 0 1 1 27 37 1 8 0
N. Michigan 0 2 0 0 0 0 19 37 2 8 0
Lake Superior St. 0 2 0 0 0 0 26 21 6 3 3
Friday’s Games

Minnesota St. 3, Lake Superior St. 0

Bowling Green 5, N. Michigan 1

Saturday’s Games

Ferris St. 7, Trine 0

Minnesota St. 6, Lake Superior 2

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Bowling Green 6, N. Michigan 2

Sunday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration