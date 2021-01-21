WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|26
|8
|7
|1
|1
|Bowling Green
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|61
|26
|14
|2
|0
|Michigan Tech
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|23
|18
|6
|3
|1
|Ala.-Huntsville
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|17
|24
|2
|5
|1
|Bemidji St.
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|26
|3
|4
|2
|Ferris St.
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|37
|1
|8
|0
|N. Michigan
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|37
|2
|8
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|21
|6
|3
|3
No Games Scheduled
Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 4:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
