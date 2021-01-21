On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Sports News

WCHA Glance

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 7:03 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 4 0 0 0 0 12 26 8 7 1 1
Bowling Green 3 0 1 0 1 10 61 26 14 2 0
Michigan Tech 2 0 0 0 0 6 23 18 6 3 1
Ala.-Huntsville 1 2 1 1 0 5 17 24 2 5 1
Bemidji St. 0 1 1 1 0 2 23 26 3 4 2
Ferris St. 0 4 0 0 1 1 27 37 1 8 0
N. Michigan 0 2 0 0 0 0 19 37 2 8 0
Lake Superior St. 0 2 0 0 0 0 26 21 6 3 3
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 4:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

