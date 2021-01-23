WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|32
|10
|7
|1
|1
|Bowling Green
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|69
|33
|14
|4
|0
|Michigan Tech
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|25
|18
|7
|3
|1
|Ala.-Huntsville
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|17
|24
|2
|5
|1
|Bemidji St.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|28
|28
|5
|4
|2
|Ferris St.
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|37
|1
|8
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|27
|6
|3
|3
|N. Michigan
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|45
|2
|9
|0
Bemidji St. 3, Bowling Green 1
Michigan Tech 2, N. Michigan 0
Minnesota St. 4, Ferris St. 0
Ferris St. at Minnesota St., 4:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 5:07 p.m.
