On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

WCHA Glance

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 9:31 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 5 0 0 0 0 15 36 11 8 1 1
Bowling Green 3 1 0 0 1 10 69 33 14 4 0
Michigan Tech 2 0 0 0 0 6 29 19 8 3 1
Ala.-Huntsville 2 2 0 1 0 5 17 24 2 5 1
Bemidji St. 1 1 0 1 0 2 28 28 5 4 2
Ferris St. 0 5 0 0 1 1 28 41 1 9 0
Lake Superior St. 0 2 0 0 0 0 28 27 6 3 3
N. Michigan 0 2 0 0 2 0 22 49 2 10 0
Sunday’s Games

Minnesota St. 4, Ferris St. 1

Monday’s Games

Michigan Tech 4, N. Michigan 1

Tuesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|1 GSA eTools Overview
2|1 Year End Processing: Latest Updates
2|1 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Naples area welcomes new chief petty officers