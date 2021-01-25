WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|36
|11
|8
|1
|1
|Bowling Green
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|69
|33
|14
|4
|0
|Michigan Tech
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|29
|19
|8
|3
|1
|Ala.-Huntsville
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|17
|24
|2
|5
|1
|Bemidji St.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|28
|28
|5
|4
|2
|Ferris St.
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|41
|1
|9
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|27
|6
|3
|3
|N. Michigan
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|49
|2
|10
|0
Minnesota St. 4, Ferris St. 1
Michigan Tech 4, N. Michigan 1
No Games Scheduled
