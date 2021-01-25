WCHA Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. 5 0 0 0 0 15 36 11 8 1 1 Bowling Green 3 1 0 0 1 10 69 33 14 4 0 Michigan Tech 2 0 0 0 0 6 29 19 8 3 1 Ala.-Huntsville 2 2 0 1 0 5 17 24 2 5 1 Bemidji St. 1 1 0 1 0 2 28 28 5 4 2 Ferris St. 0 5 0 0 1 1 28 41 1 9 0 Lake Superior St. 0 2 0 0 0 0 28 27 6 3 3 N. Michigan 0 2 0 0 2 0 22 49 2 10 0

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota St. 4, Ferris St. 1

Monday’s Games

Michigan Tech 4, N. Michigan 1

Tuesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled<

